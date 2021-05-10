Menu

Canada

Boy, 10, seriously injured after being struck by vehicle: Oxford OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 10, 2021 12:29 pm
Oxford OPP say a 10-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in South-West Oxford Township, near Tillsonburg.

According to police, emergency services were called to a property on Brownsville Road just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

OPP, South-West Oxford Fire Services from Brownsville, Oxford County EMS, and Air Ornge ambulance all came to the scene and the boy was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of what police described as a “derby-style vehicle” was not injured, police report.

Police did not provide any information about the age of the driver or the circumstances surrounding the collision.

“The investigation is continuing and updates will be provided when they become available,” police say.

