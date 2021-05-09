Menu

Sports

Greinke scheduled to start as Houston hosts Toronto

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 9, 2021 3:22 am

Toronto Blue Jays (17-15, second in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (17-16, third in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Nate Pearson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Astros: Zack Greinke (2-1, 3.76 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Toronto will play on Sunday.

The Astros are 8-8 in home games in 2020. Houston has slugged .419, good for fourth in the American League. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with a .624 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Blue Jays are 10-11 in road games. Toronto has hit 47 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Marcus Semien leads them with eight homers.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 8-4. Steven Matz earned his fifth victory and Semien went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Toronto. Cristian Javier registered his first loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvarez leads the Astros with six home runs and is slugging .624.

Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with 14 extra base hits and 18 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .251 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Jake Odorizzi: (right pronator muscle), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (undisclosed), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Rafael Dolis: (calf), Anthony Castro: (forearm), George Springer: (quad), Joe Panik: (calf), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
