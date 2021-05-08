Menu

Politics

B.C. funds $8.6 million to help curb gang violence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2021 1:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Vigil held for corrections officer fatally shot in Delta' Vigil held for corrections officer fatally shot in Delta
The friends and family of Bikramdeep Randhawa held a vigil Friday night to remember the corrections officer fatally shot in Delta last weekend. As Rumina Daya reports, we're learning the 29-year old was running errands when he was gunned down.

British Columbia is providing $8.6 million in grants for communities and families dealing with gun and gang violence.

A government news release says 221 not-for-profit projects led by local governments and school districts among others will receive a one-time grant through the Civil Forfeiture Crime Prevention and Remediation program.

It says the civil forfeiture office backs projects that support community safety and crime prevention.

It says these projects are aimed at making B.C.’s communities safer and assisting high-risk youth by giving them tools to avoid a life of gang and drug violence.

Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says most civil forfeiture cases have been related to drug, gang and organized crime over the past 15 years.

He says these annual grants support life-changing work by preventing gang involvement and gender-based violence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
