London, Ont., man charged after reportedly walking through pharmacy with knife in hand: police

London police say a man is facing several charges after a weapons investigation.

Police say Thursday evening, a man went inside a pharmacy on Adelaide Street North.

They say the suspect reportedly took out a knife, walked around the store with the knife in hand, took a few items and left without paying.

Police were called and a suspect was arrested nearby. No injuries were reported, and a knife and the stolen items were recovered.

Police say a 30-year-old Londoner is facing nine charges.

He’s set to appear in court on May 10.

