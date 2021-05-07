London, Ont., man charged after reportedly walking through pharmacy with knife in hand: police

London police say a man is facing several charges after a weapons investigation.
Police say Thursday evening, a man went inside a pharmacy on Adelaide Street North.
They say the suspect reportedly took out a knife, walked around the store with the knife in hand, took a few items and left without paying.
Police were called and a suspect was arrested nearby. No injuries were reported, and a knife and the stolen items were recovered.
Police say a 30-year-old Londoner is facing nine charges.
He’s set to appear in court on May 10.
