Crash on Wonderland Road sends 2 to hospital, road remains closed: London police

London police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Wonderland Road South and Southdale Road West.

Police say they’re investigating a serious collision that happened Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

Officials say the crash injured several people. Two were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Wonderland Road South remained closed between Southdale Road West and Bradley Avenue.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police investigating collision at Wonderland Rd S. Road is closed between Southdale Rd W and Bradley Ave. #ldnont https://t.co/vIriOkPkD2 pic.twitter.com/kg30FA6U7T — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) May 7, 2021

