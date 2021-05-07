Crash on Wonderland Road sends 2 to hospital, road remains closed: London police

London police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Wonderland Road South and Southdale Road West.
Police say they’re investigating a serious collision that happened Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.
Officials say the crash injured several people. Two were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Wonderland Road South remained closed between Southdale Road West and Bradley Avenue.
Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
