Police investigating death of 1-year-old boy in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating the recent death of a toddler in Cambridge.

Police say emergency services were called to a home on on Byton Lane for a medical incident on Byton Lane on May 4 at around 2 p.m.

They say a one-year-old boy was found unresponsive, before being transported to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police say officers from the Major Crimes Unit are working alongside the Coroner’s Office to investigate the boy’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

They say the unit is required to investigate all deaths involving children under the age of five.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting waterloocrimestoppers.com.

0:43 Waterloo police release video following shooting in Kitchener Waterloo police release video following shooting in Kitchener – Apr 27, 2021