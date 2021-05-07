Menu

Crime

Police investigating death of 1-year-old boy in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 4:34 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating the recent death of a toddler in Cambridge. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating the recent death of a toddler in Cambridge. Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating the recent death of a toddler in Cambridge.

Police say emergency services were called to a home on on Byton Lane for a medical incident on Byton Lane on May 4 at around 2 p.m.

Read more: 3 arrested after 2-year-old boy died of drug overdose in Cambridge last year

They say a one-year-old boy was found unresponsive, before being transported to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police say officers from the Major Crimes Unit are working alongside the Coroner’s Office to investigate the boy’s death.

Read more: 2 Waterloo schools placed in lockdown after armed robbery, car fire

They say the unit is required to investigate all deaths involving children under the age of five.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting waterloocrimestoppers.com.

