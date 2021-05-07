Menu

Crime

2 men charged following arson investigation in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 12:05 pm
Police in Lindsay arrested two men in connection to a fire on May 5, 2021. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay arrested two men in connection to a fire on May 5, 2021. Global News Peterborough file

Two Lindsay, Ont., men face arson and other charges following a fire on Wednesday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service responded to a fire around 11:30 p.m. at a building on St. David Street in Lindsay’s east end.

Police found smoke coming from the building. Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue quickly extinguished the blaze, police said.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with arson following early morning fire at Quality Inn hotel room

“They (firefighters) determined the fire was suspicious and an investigation was launched,” police said.

On Thursday, police arrested two individuals.

Colton Harvey, 20, and Tyler O’Brien-Sutherland, 19, both of Lindsay, were each charged with arson, break and enter and mischief.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 17, police said Friday.

