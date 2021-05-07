2 men charged following arson investigation in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two Lindsay, Ont., men face arson and other charges following a fire on Wednesday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service responded to a fire around 11:30 p.m. at a building on St. David Street in Lindsay’s east end.

Police found smoke coming from the building. Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue quickly extinguished the blaze, police said.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with arson following early morning fire at Quality Inn hotel room

“They (firefighters) determined the fire was suspicious and an investigation was launched,” police said.

On Thursday, police arrested two individuals.

Colton Harvey, 20, and Tyler O’Brien-Sutherland, 19, both of Lindsay, were each charged with arson, break and enter and mischief.

Story continues below advertisement

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 17, police said Friday.