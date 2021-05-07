Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

London-St. Thomas unemployment rate soars to 8.2% in April

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 7, 2021 9:44 am
Aerial of London Ontario Canada, in August 2008. View image in full screen
Aerial of London Ontario Canada, in August 2008. Kevan D. Ashworth / The Canadian Press

The London-St. Thomas unemployment rate increased more than a full percentage point to 8.2 per cent in April, up from 7 per cent in March.

It marks the second straight month the jobless rate has increased in the region, though it’s still well below the pandemic high of 12.6 per cent last June.

Read more: London-St. Thomas jobless rate for March marks first increase since June

However, as was the case in March, April’s uptick appears to be due to an increase in the number of people looking for work that outpaced the number of jobs created.

Trending Stories

According to data from Statistics Canada, the labour force grew by 7,700 while employment increased by 3,600.

Additionally, 4,100 more people claimed unemployment.

Story continues below advertisement

The participation rate, which measures the proportion of the working-age population that is working or looking for work, climbed to 64.9 per cent from 63.3 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s economy took the hardest hit of all Canadian provinces in 2020' Alberta’s economy took the hardest hit of all Canadian provinces in 2020
Alberta’s economy took the hardest hit of all Canadian provinces in 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagStatistics Canada tagEmployment tagUnemployment tagSt. Thomas tagjobless rate tagLondon-St. Thomas taglondon jobless rate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers