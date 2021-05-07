COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 7

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

Toronto police's enforcement teams lay 350 charges in 2nd week

Toronto police says its stay-at-home enforcement teams laid 350 charges in its second week in action.

There are 16 teams based around Toronto who focus on dispersing and laying charges against “those attending large gatherings and with a particular focus on individuals attending indoor events in condos, short-term rentals and closed bars and restaurants,” a release said Friday.

Police said officers responded to 296 incidents between April 30 to May 6 and issued 338 Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act and Reopening Ontario Act tickets. Officers also issued 16 criminals charges.

Investigators said one incident involved a noisy party in the area of Bloor Street West and Dundas Street. Officers charged all 14 people who were at the party.

“Our high enforcement numbers should send a clear message that gatherings will not be tolerated and our teams will be out again this weekend responding to calls of those who continue to flout the emergency order,” said Staff Supt. Randy Carter.

Ontario reports 3,166 new COVID-19 cases but says possible underreporting due to technical issue

Ontario is reporting 3,166 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The provincial total now stands at 486,223.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,236 as 23 more deaths were recorded. Read more: Ontario reports 3,166 new COVID-19 cases but says possible underreporting due to technical issue

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 3,166 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Of those:

876 were in Toronto

817 were in Peel Region

300 were in York Region

205 were in Durham Region

139 were in Halton Region