COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 7

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:
Toronto police's enforcement teams lay 350 charges in 2nd week
Toronto police says its stay-at-home enforcement teams laid 350 charges in its second week in action.
There are 16 teams based around Toronto who focus on dispersing and laying charges against “those attending large gatherings and with a particular focus on individuals attending indoor events in condos, short-term rentals and closed bars and restaurants,” a release said Friday.
Police said officers responded to 296 incidents between April 30 to May 6 and issued 338 Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act and Reopening Ontario Act tickets. Officers also issued 16 criminals charges.
Investigators said one incident involved a noisy party in the area of Bloor Street West and Dundas Street. Officers charged all 14 people who were at the party.
“Our high enforcement numbers should send a clear message that gatherings will not be tolerated and our teams will be out again this weekend responding to calls of those who continue to flout the emergency order,” said Staff Supt. Randy Carter.
Ontario reports 3,166 new COVID-19 cases but says possible underreporting due to technical issue
Ontario is reporting 3,166 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The provincial total now stands at 486,223.However, the ministry of health noted that “due to a technical issue with the laboratory data feed, today’s case count may be underreported for the Central East, Central West and Toronto regions.”
Status of cases in the GTA
Ontario reported 3,166 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Of those:
- 876 were in Toronto
- 817 were in Peel Region
- 300 were in York Region
- 205 were in Durham Region
- 139 were in Halton Region
