Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

More endangered right whales spotted in Canadian waters, some fishing areas closed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2021 11:08 am
The baleen is visible on a North Atlantic right whale as it feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass., on March 28, 2018. View image in full screen
The baleen is visible on a North Atlantic right whale as it feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass., on March 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michael Dwyer

Two more North Atlantic right whales have been spotted in Canadian waters, prompting the first season-long closure of a specific fishing area.

Two of the endangered whales were detected on Tuesday by a Fisheries Department aircraft that was conducting right whale aerial surveillance in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

READ MORE: Researchers make new findings on sperm whale survival tactics

As a result, an area east of the Iles-de-la-Madeleine is closed to fishing activities until Nov. 15, while some surrounding areas will close at 5 p.m. on Saturday until further notice.

DFO provided a 72-hour notice because of the weather forecast and to allow time for fishing gear to be removed.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Humpback whales breaching the water surprise family off Newfoundland coast' Humpback whales breaching the water surprise family off Newfoundland coast
Humpback whales breaching the water surprise family off Newfoundland coast – Aug 24, 2020

The crab fishing area known as 12F, east of the Iles-de-la-Madeleine, remains under a 15-day closure that began after the first whale of the year was spotted in late April.

Story continues below advertisement

There are an estimated 366 North Atlantic right whales in existence.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
North Atlantic right whales tagright whales tagthe Iles-de-la-Madeleine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers