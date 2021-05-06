LGL health unit asks construction workers to get tested after Kingston COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is asking local construction workers to get tested for COVID-19 following a major outbreak at a Kingston site.

Wednesday, the local health unit advised all local construction workers who recently worked on any Kingston site to get tested for COVID-19, even if they do not have symptoms.

As of Wednesday, 34 cases have been linked back to the construction of a retirement home at Midland Avenue and Princess Street run by Pomerleau construction, seven of which are from out-of-region.

Tuesday, Kingston’s medical officer of health, said the site hosted more than 900 workers over the last several weeks, many of who were from outside of the Kingston area, including some workers from Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit said transmission from the Kingston outbreak started around April 26, and that social interactions with workers outside of work may have accelerated transmission.

