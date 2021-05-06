Menu

Canada

LGL health unit asks construction workers to get tested after Kingston COVID-19 outbreak

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 10:31 am
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is asking anyone who worked at a Kingston construction site recently to get tested for COVID-19. View image in full screen
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is asking local construction workers to get tested for COVID-19 following a major outbreak at a Kingston site.

Wednesday, the local health unit advised all local construction workers who recently worked on any Kingston site to get tested for COVID-19, even if they do not have symptoms.

As of Wednesday, 34 cases have been linked back to the construction of a retirement home at Midland Avenue and Princess Street run by Pomerleau construction, seven of which are from out-of-region.

Read more: 34 COVID-19 cases connected to construction site outbreak, says Kingston health

Tuesday, Kingston’s medical officer of health, said the site hosted more than 900 workers over the last several weeks, many of who were from outside of the Kingston area, including some workers from Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit said transmission from the Kingston outbreak started around April 26, and that social interactions with workers outside of work may have accelerated transmission.

Click to play video: 'Kingston construction site closed for 14 days following COVID-19 outbreak' Kingston construction site closed for 14 days following COVID-19 outbreak
Kingston construction site closed for 14 days following COVID-19 outbreak
