Saskatoon Food Bank holds virtual drive until the end of May

The Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre is holding its annual city-wide food drive virtually for the entire month of May.

The “Click and Pick-nic” campaign encourages online donations which will allow the organization to make bulk purchases of food items.

Saskatoon residents can also drop off non-perishables at local grocery stores.

Saskatoon Food Bank executive director Laurie O’Connor said the donations that come in during spring and summer are crucial because this time of year can be especially challenging for families.

“Summer can sometimes be a very difficult time because kids are not accessing school lunch programs, so we sometimes will see an increase in usage,” she explained.

O’Connor adds that one in four children in the province is living in poverty. The issue was highlighted this past March when nearly 4,000 children benefited from the food bank’s services in Saskatoon.

