Guelph man, 21, loses licence after driving nearly double the speed limit: police

Guelph police say a 21-year-old man has lost his driver’s licence and his pickup truck after being caught allegedly driving nearly double the speed limit on Wednesday morning.

An officer on patrol on Silvercreek Parkway just after 5 a.m. clocked a truck going 116 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, police said.

The driver has been charged with speeding and stunt driving.

Police added that the man’s vehicle was impounded for seven days and his driver’s licence was suspended for the same time period.

