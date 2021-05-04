Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Ex-cop Derek Chauvin, convicted in murder of George Floyd, asks judge for new trial

By Brendan O'Brien Reuters
Posted May 4, 2021 6:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Chauvin verdict: what happens next with the police officer’s sentencing?' Chauvin verdict: what happens next with the police officer’s sentencing?
WATCH: Chauvin verdict: what happens next with the police officer’s sentencing? – Apr 23, 2021

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin asked a Minneapolis judge on Tuesday for a new trial, court records showed, two weeks after he was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd.

Read more: Ex-cop Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder, manslaughter in death of George Floyd

In a series of motions filed to District Court Judge Peter Cahill, Chauvin‘s attorney, Eric Nelson, said his client was deprived of a fair trial, adding there was prosecutorial and jury misconduct, errors of law at trial and that the verdict was contrary to law.

Click to play video: 'Juror in Derek Chauvin trial says he did not feel outside pressure to return a guilty verdict' Juror in Derek Chauvin trial says he did not feel outside pressure to return a guilty verdict
Juror in Derek Chauvin trial says he did not feel outside pressure to return a guilty verdict

On April 20, a 12-member jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty on all three counts he faced after considering three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses, including bystanders, police officials and medical experts.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The rare verdict against a police officer is considered a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcement’s treatment of Black Americans.

Read more: 84% of Canadians satisfied with Derek Chauvin guilty verdict in George Floyd death: poll

In a confrontation captured on video, Chauvin, a white veteran of the police force, pushed his knee into the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in handcuffs, for more than 9 minutes on May 25, 2020. Chauvin and three fellow officers were attempting to arrest Floyd, accused of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a grocery store.

© 2021 Reuters
george floyd taggeorge floyd death tagMinnesota tagderek chauvin tagMinneapolis police tagDerek Chauvin Trial tagderek chauvin verdict tagDerek Chauvin prison tagMinnealpolis police officer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers