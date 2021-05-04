Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police called to 3 stabbings in just over 8 hours

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 4:46 pm
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating three separate stabbings reported within just over eight hours.

The first call came in around 4:15 p.m. Monday after police say a 22-year-old was stabbed near Portage Avenue and Balmoral Street.

Read more: Man arrested after showing up armed at Winnipeg police HQ

The victim was rushed to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to stable. Police have not said what led up to the stabbing, and no arrests have been made.

Then, around 10:35 p.m., police say emergency crews were flagged down in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue by a 30-year-old man who said he’d been stabbed during a robbery.

Click to play video: 'Nine stabbed during particularly violent weekend in Winnipeg' Nine stabbed during particularly violent weekend in Winnipeg
Nine stabbed during particularly violent weekend in Winnipeg – Jun 15, 2020

The man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition where he was later upgraded to stable.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators believe the man was stabbed during a robbery near a convenience store in the area of Salter Street and Flora Avenue. No arrests have been made in the case.

The final call came in around 12:25 a.m. after a man was found suffering from stab wounds and lying in the roadway near Mountain Avenue and Aikins Street.

Read more: Winnipeg cop stabbed with syringe in bus shelter fracas

Police say the 35-year-old victim had been stabbed and assaulted with a substance believed to be bear spray.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition, but police say he was not willing to provide details about what had happened to investigators. No arrests have been made.

The major crimes unit is investigating all three stabbings, and anyone with information on any of the cases is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Click to play video: 'Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon' Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon
Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon – Sep 4, 2020
