Winnipeg police called to 3 stabbings in just over 8 hours

Winnipeg police are investigating three separate stabbings reported within just over eight hours.

The first call came in around 4:15 p.m. Monday after police say a 22-year-old was stabbed near Portage Avenue and Balmoral Street.

The victim was rushed to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to stable. Police have not said what led up to the stabbing, and no arrests have been made.

Then, around 10:35 p.m., police say emergency crews were flagged down in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue by a 30-year-old man who said he’d been stabbed during a robbery.

The man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition where he was later upgraded to stable.

Investigators believe the man was stabbed during a robbery near a convenience store in the area of Salter Street and Flora Avenue. No arrests have been made in the case.

The final call came in around 12:25 a.m. after a man was found suffering from stab wounds and lying in the roadway near Mountain Avenue and Aikins Street.

Police say the 35-year-old victim had been stabbed and assaulted with a substance believed to be bear spray.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition, but police say he was not willing to provide details about what had happened to investigators. No arrests have been made.

The major crimes unit is investigating all three stabbings, and anyone with information on any of the cases is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

