Canada

Lennox and Addington OPP searching for owner of historic Bibles

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 2:57 pm
Lennox and Addington OPP are looking for the owner of these two Bibles, which they say date from the 1700s. View image in full screen
Lennox and Addington OPP are looking for the owner of these two Bibles, which they say date from the 1700s. OPP

Lennox and Addington OPP are looking for the owner of two historic Bibles.

Police say recently, an anonymous dropped off two Bibles as found property.

Belleville police investigate theft of local church's monstrance

No details were given as to where or when the texts were discovered.

The Bibles date from the 1700s, police say.

OPP are asking anyone who may have information about the historic texts to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at online.

