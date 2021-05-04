Lennox and Addington OPP searching for owner of historic Bibles

Send this page to someone via email

Lennox and Addington OPP are looking for the owner of two historic Bibles.

Police say recently, an anonymous dropped off two Bibles as found property.

No details were given as to where or when the texts were discovered.

The Bibles date from the 1700s, police say.

OPP are asking anyone who may have information about the historic texts to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at online.

