Okanagan weather: Clouds return for Mother’s Day weekend

Clouds will linger across the region on Thursday, with a slight chance of showers, as temperatures climb into the low 20s in the afternoon.
A better chance of showers arrives to finish the first week of May on Friday, with daytime highs falling to the mid-teens behind a cold front.
Instability is likely to linger into Mother’s Day weekend, with a few sunny breaks on Saturday morning before clouds roll back in.
There is a slight chance of a few sprinkles on Mother’s Day Sunday, but most of the day will remain dry.
Daytime highs over the weekend will hover in the mid-teens before returning to the high teens or low 20s into the second week of May, as unsettled weather continues.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
Comments