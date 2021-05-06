Menu

Okanagan weather: Clouds return for Mother’s Day weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 4:30 pm
A marvelous Mother's Day is expected in the Okanagan with just a slight chance of sprinkles. View image in full screen
A marvelous Mother's Day is expected in the Okanagan with just a slight chance of sprinkles. SkyTracker Weather

Clouds will linger across the region on Thursday, with a slight chance of showers, as temperatures climb into the low 20s in the afternoon.

A better chance of showers arrives to finish the first week of May on Friday, with daytime highs falling to the mid-teens behind a cold front.

There is a chance of a few showers later in the day on Friday. View image in full screen
There is a chance of a few showers later in the day on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Instability is likely to linger into Mother’s Day weekend, with a few sunny breaks on Saturday morning before clouds roll back in.

There is a slight chance of a few sprinkles on Mother’s Day Sunday, but most of the day will remain dry.

Daytime highs over the weekend will hover in the mid-teens before returning to the high teens or low 20s into the second week of May, as unsettled weather continues.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

