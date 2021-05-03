Menu

World

Armed man shot by officers outside CIA headquarters in Virginia, FBI says

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 3, 2021 10:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Armed person shot outside CIA headquarters after reports of suspicious vehicle' Armed person shot outside CIA headquarters after reports of suspicious vehicle
WATCH: Armed person shot outside CIA headquarters after reports of suspicious vehicle

At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia on Monday, authorities said.

The suspect was shot and wounded after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon,” around 6 p.m., the FBI said in a statement.

Read more: Over 400 people charged in connection with Capitol riot, but prison may be another story

The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

Trending Stories

The FBI said it is reviewing the incident.

“The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances,” the FBI said.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
