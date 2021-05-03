Kingston’s medical officer of health warns of ‘widespread COVID-19 community activity’

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) Public Health unit, tweeted a warning Monday, saying the health unit was seeing “seeing widespread COVID-19 community activity” and that “transmission rates remain high in all age groups.”

Last week, Moore said the virus was present in all parts of the region, and that he was concerned to see numbers creeping up while in a lockdown situation.

Monday, it seemed the trend continued as KFL&A Public Health reported 19 new COVID-19 cases.

“It is vital to remember to screen daily before going to work, get tested if symptoms develop, and stay home when sick,” Moore said Monday.

With seven new recoveries, Monday’s active case count stands at 96.

KFL&A Public Health is recording three new outbreaks since May 1, including two outbreaks at industrial or manufacturing facilities and one at a restaurant, with a total of 13 new cases between them. None of the establishments are identified by the health unit.

The health unit also identified nine new variants of concern in the community, bringing the running tally to 370.

There are currently three local people in hospital, two in intensive care units and one on a ventilator.

According to Kingston Health Sciences’ COVID-19 dashboard, its hospitals are caring for a total of 36 COVID-19 patients. Of those patients, 33 are from out of region.

19 new #COVID-19 in #KFLA:

M 50s, Close Contact (CC)

4 M, 30s, CC

3 F 18-29, CC

3 M 18-29, Under Investigation (UI)

M 60s, CC (HCW)

F 60s, CC

2 M 18-29, CC

2 F 40s, CC

F 30s, UI

M 50s. Outbreak related

7 cases resolved. 9 new VOC cases confirmed. 96 active cases. pic.twitter.com/uOzcigDPin — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) May 3, 2021

