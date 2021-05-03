COVID-19: Public health reports 100K vaccinated in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Over 100,000 people in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The exact number reported by public health on Monday morning is 100,414, which is an increase of 2,920 doses over what was last reported on Friday.

That means 39.3 per cent of the eligible population is considered vaccinated with a goal of getting to 75 per cent by June.

The vaccine rollout began locally on Jan. 6 and since then, 107,123 doses have been administered, which means just over 6,700 people are fully vaccinated with two doses.

Anyone over the age of 16 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, another 45 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Guelph from the weekend, raising the city’s total case count to 4,026.

Active cases have fallen by 49 to 198 cases since the data was last updated on Friday morning with another 94 people recovering.

The city’s resolved case count is at 3,791 and its COVID-19 death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

In Wellington County, 37 new cases are being reported on Monday as its case count reaches 1,441.

The number of active cases in the county has increased by six from Friday’s report to 109, with another 30 people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,297.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged, with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

The region’s case rate is at 96.8 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at six per cent.

There are 26 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including 14 in intensive care.