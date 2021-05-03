Menu

Canada

Manitoba Metis Federation reaches settlement with feds on Kapyong land issue

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 1:11 pm
MMF President David Chartrand. View image in full screen
MMF President David Chartrand. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) has reached a settlement with the federal government over the sale of the former Kapyong Barracks site in Winnipeg.

Monday’s announcement ends years of litigation between the MMF and the feds over the site.

In a release, the MMF said the deal includes financial and other components to advance reconciliation with the Manitoba Metis, and that further details are being kept confidential.

“This settlement is a demonstration of Canada’s commitment to strengthening their relationship with our Manitoba Métis Community,” said David Chartrand, MMF president.

“I am pleased that we have been able to negotiate a way forward that recognizes the importance of our government-to-government partnership and respects the rights of the Manitoba Metis – Canada’s negotiating partner in the creation of this province.”

Read more: Former Kapyong barracks site renamed Naawi-Oodena by First Nations

The MMF had attempted to put a halt to the 2019 sale of the former Kapyong site, arguing there were outstanding land claims.

The land was acquired by Treaty One First Nations after years of legal challenges. It was announced in mid-April that the site will now be known as Naawi-Oodena —  which means “centre of the heart and community” in the Anishinaabe language, representing the site’s location at the centre of the continent.

MP Jim Carr (Winnipeg South Centre) said the settlement is an example of reconciliation in action.

“As a life-long Manitoban, I’ve witnessed the many ways in which the distinct culture of the Metis Nation has shaped our province’s identity,” said Carr.

“This settlement will help to further strengthen our relationship with the Manitoba Metis Community and demonstrates our government’s resolve and commitment to putting reconciliation into action, through co-operation and respect for Metis rights.”

ReconciliationJim CarrManitoba Metis FederationDavid ChartrandMMFKapyong BarracksNaawi-Oodena

