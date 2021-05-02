Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Union representing Ontario’s Ornge paramedics to reveal results of strike vote

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2021 9:12 am
An Ornge air ambulance prepares to transport a patient to a hospital outside of the Greater Toronto Area. View image in full screen
An Ornge air ambulance prepares to transport a patient to a hospital outside of the Greater Toronto Area. Global News

The union that represents air ambulance paramedics in Ontario is set to announce the results of a strike vote today.

Paramedics who work for Ornge have been without a contract since July 31.

Union members voted on whether or not to strike on Friday.

If they do choose to strike, they would first have to give notice.

Read more: Ornge air ambulance working around the clock to transfer critical COVID-19 patients across Ontario

Unifor says its bargaining committee is seeking an exemption to Ontario’s law capping salaries for public employees.

Trending Stories

Bill 124 came into effect in 2019.

Ornge says union members rejected a recent tentative agreement that complied with Bill 124.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesman for the medical transportation service says he believes both parties will be able to come to an agreement.

Spokespeople for the provincial government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Click to play video: 'The delicate task of transferring ICU patients to other hospitals' The delicate task of transferring ICU patients to other hospitals
The delicate task of transferring ICU patients to other hospitals – Apr 23, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
OntarioUniforParamedicsorngeBill 124Ontario Air AmbulanceOrnge Strike Vote

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers