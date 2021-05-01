Menu

Crime

Police responding to active shooter at Wisconsin casino, spokesperson says

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 1, 2021 10:30 pm
FILE PHOTO: Police car sirens. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO: Police car sirens. Global News

A spokesperson for a Wisconsin casino says an undetermined number of people have been shot at the casino.

Read more: More than 40 shots fired during daylight shooting in Ajax, 2 people critically injured: police

The Oneida Casino in Green Bay tweeted Saturday there was an active shooter at the casino. Bobbi Webster, a spokesperson, said Saturday evening that she didn’t have information on how many were shot or their conditions. She said she also did not have confirmation that anyone had been arrested.

Green Bay police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office told The Associated Press they have no details on the casino incident.

Webster cited Oneida police and casino security for her information. She said people were being cleared out of the casino and nearby properties.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
