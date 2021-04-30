Menu

Canada

Quebec City sword attack suspect makes virtual court appearance from jail infirmary

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2021 12:27 pm
Flowers are laid in Quebec City after a deadly sword attack on Halloween left two people dead and five others injured. View image in full screen
Flowers are laid in Quebec City after a deadly sword attack on Halloween left two people dead and five others injured. Jean-Vincent Verville/Global News

The man accused in the Quebec City Halloween night stabbing attack that killed two people appeared in court Friday via video conference from the infirmary of his detention centre.

No reason was offered in court to explain why Carl Girouard, 25, was in the infirmary of the Quebec City jail.

Girouard, from Ste-Thérèse, Que., is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder after a man dressed in a medieval costume and wielding a Japanese-style sword went on a rampage last Oct. 31 in Quebec City’s historic district.

Two residents, 56-year-old François Duchesne and 61-year-old Suzanne Clermont, were killed, and five others were seriously injured.

Girouard’s lawyer, Pierre Gagnon, told the court today he needs more time to review the evidence against his client.

The case is scheduled to return to court in Quebec City on June 18.

Click to play video: 'Musician injured in Quebec City sword attack speaks out from hospital' Musician injured in Quebec City sword attack speaks out from hospital
Musician injured in Quebec City sword attack speaks out from hospital – Nov 19, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Quebec CityQuebec City stabbingCarl GirouardQuebec City Sword AttackSuzanne ClermontFrancois DuchesneQuebec City Halloween night stabbingQuebec City stabbing suspect

