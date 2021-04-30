Quebec City sword attack suspect makes virtual court appearance from jail infirmary

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The man accused in the Quebec City Halloween night stabbing attack that killed two people appeared in court Friday via video conference from the infirmary of his detention centre.

No reason was offered in court to explain why Carl Girouard, 25, was in the infirmary of the Quebec City jail.

Girouard, from Ste-Thérèse, Que., is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder after a man dressed in a medieval costume and wielding a Japanese-style sword went on a rampage last Oct. 31 in Quebec City’s historic district.

READ MORE: Quebec City sword stabbing suspect to return to court April 30

Two residents, 56-year-old François Duchesne and 61-year-old Suzanne Clermont, were killed, and five others were seriously injured.

Girouard’s lawyer, Pierre Gagnon, told the court today he needs more time to review the evidence against his client.

Story continues below advertisement

The case is scheduled to return to court in Quebec City on June 18.

2:11 Musician injured in Quebec City sword attack speaks out from hospital Musician injured in Quebec City sword attack speaks out from hospital – Nov 19, 2020