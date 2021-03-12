Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Quebec City sword stabbing suspect to return to court April 30

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2021 12:12 pm
A makeshift memorial is seen on des Remparts Street, where Suzanne Claremont,61, was fatally stabbed on Halloween night in 2020.
A makeshift memorial is seen on des Remparts Street, where Suzanne Claremont,61, was fatally stabbed on Halloween night in 2020. Jean-Vincent Verville/Global News

The man accused in the Halloween night sword attack in Quebec City appeared briefly before a judge Friday and will see his case return to court April 30.

Carl Girouard, 24, from the Montreal suburb of Ste-Thérèse, Que., appeared via video conference from a detention centre.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder after a man dressed in a medieval costume and wielding a Japanese-style sword went on a rampage Oct. 31 in Quebec City’s historic district.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Quebec City sword attack victim records video from hospital in which he forgives suspect

Two residents, François Duchesne, 56, and Suzanne Clermont, 61, were killed, and five others were seriously injured in the attack.

Story continues below advertisement

Prosecutor François Godin says the disclosure of evidence is complete.

Girouard is represented by defence attorney Pierre Gagnon.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Quebec CityQuebec Superior CourtCarl GirouardQuebec City Sword AttackOld QuebecSuzanne ClermontFrancois DuchesneQuebec City Halloween Attack

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers