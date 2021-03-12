Quebec City sword stabbing suspect to return to court April 30

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused in the Halloween night sword attack in Quebec City appeared briefly before a judge Friday and will see his case return to court April 30.

Carl Girouard, 24, from the Montreal suburb of Ste-Thérèse, Que., appeared via video conference from a detention centre.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder after a man dressed in a medieval costume and wielding a Japanese-style sword went on a rampage Oct. 31 in Quebec City’s historic district.

Two residents, François Duchesne, 56, and Suzanne Clermont, 61, were killed, and five others were seriously injured in the attack.

Prosecutor François Godin says the disclosure of evidence is complete.

Girouard is represented by defence attorney Pierre Gagnon.