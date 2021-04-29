Positive COVID-19 case identified at Penticton Indian Band funeral

Interior Health officials are asking members of the Penticton Indian Band and the Okanagan Indian Band who attended a funeral last week in the South Okanagan to monitor for possible COVID-19 symptoms.

This week, the Penticton Indian Band (PIB) posted an urgent, online notice stating it has been notified of a positive COVID-19 case within its community.

The notice did not mention a specific date or say who notified the PIB of the positive test. However, the Okanagan Indian Band posted a letter from Interior Health warning members of a positive case at the PIB funeral on April 22.

“This letter is to advise you that a confirmed case of COVID-19 has been identified at PIB on Thursday, April 22, 2021,” said the letter.

Story continues below advertisement

“Due to the potential exposure, the medical health officer has recommended all participants on these days must closely self-monitor for symptoms until May 6, 2021. This does not mean they have to stay home and isolate, but they are just informed to increase their self-assessment for coronavirus symptoms.”

2:43 Calls for COVID-19 vaccine priority for pregnant women Calls for COVID-19 vaccine priority for pregnant women

The letter called it a low-risk contact, but said Interior Health is continuing to monitor the situation and will implement additional public health measures as needed.

Interior Health confirmed that the posted letter was authentic.

Meanwhile, the PIB said on its website that anyone who “has any concerns, are worried, or develops cold/flu symptoms is encouraged to get a COVID-19 test immediately.”

Story continues below advertisement

The urgent notice continued, saying “if you have been part of any gatherings within the last 10 days without following the COVID-19 protocols, it is important to protect those around you by following the self-isolation guidelines for 14 days from the date of the gathering.

“Please write down all the people you have been in close, direct contact with since that day to ensure fast and accurate contact tracing in the event you test positive.”

2:06 First Nation communities hard-hit by COVID-19 pandemic First Nation communities hard-hit by COVID-19 pandemic