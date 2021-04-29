Menu

Canada

Six people displaced by Saint John residential fire

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted April 29, 2021 5:09 pm
A fire damaged this four-unit apartment building in Saint John, N.B., on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. View image in full screen
A fire damaged this four-unit apartment building in Saint John, N.B., on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Tim Roszell/Global News

Six people were forced from their homes Wednesday after a fire at a small apartment building in Saint John.

Fire crews were called to 17 Coronation Ct. around 2 p.m.

Saint John Fire Platoon Chief Steve Vautour said light smoke was showing outside the four-unit building, but firefighters were met with flames and heavy smoke inside a lower-level apartment.

He said one unit sustained heavy damage while another suffered smoke damage.

READ MORE: Homes evacuated due to gas leak in Saint John’s south end

Saint John Police and the Canadian Red Cross were on hand to assist six people from two units that were displaced by the fire.

No one was hurt.

Vautour said a neighbour contacted the Saint John SPCA Thursday after discovering several very young kittens outside the building.

Fire crews returned to the building and were able to locate the mother cat. The animals were reunited and are now in the care of the SPCA.

