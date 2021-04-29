Driver charged with assault after allegedly knocking into Toronto traffic agent with car

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — A driver faces several criminal charges for allegedly knocking into a Toronto special constable with his car.

Police say the man was angry at being directed to go straight through a downtown intersection rather than make a turn.

They allege he disobeyed the direction and struck the traffic agent multiple times with his car.

The agent was not hurt.

The 19-year-old driver from Amaranth, Ont., faces charges of assault with a weapon, and assaulting a peace officer.

Police say any aggressive behaviour toward traffic agents won’t be tolerated.

