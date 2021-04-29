Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Lindsay, Ont., man charged with impaired driving on Hwy. 35: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 29, 2021 10:15 am
A Lindsay man faces a impaired driving charge following a traffic stop on Hwy. 35 on Wednesday in the City of Kawartha Lakes. View image in full screen
A Lindsay man faces a impaired driving charge following a traffic stop on Hwy. 35 on Wednesday in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Don Mitchell / Global News

Multiple traffic complaints led to the arrest of a Lindsay, Ont., man for impaired driving on Wednesday evening.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers around 5 p.m. responded to “multiple” traffic complaints about a vehicle travelling erratically along on Hwy. 35 south of Lindsay.

Read more: Cobourg driver found ‘passed out’ in idling vehicle faces impaired, drug charges: Northumberland OPP

An officer stopped the suspect vehicle on the highway near Lifford Road, about 20 kilometres south of Lindsay. The investigation led to the arrest of the driver.

Trending Stories

Brad Clancy, 26, of Lindsay, was charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs).

The vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for seven days, OPP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Clancy was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on May 20.

Click to play video: 'Repeat drunk driver pleads guilty to impaired driving causing death of Mississauga teen' Repeat drunk driver pleads guilty to impaired driving causing death of Mississauga teen
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingCity of Kawartha LakesDrunk DrivingKawartha LakeslindsayImpairedKawartha Lakes OPPHwy 35Lindsay impairedHighwy 35City of Kawarth Lakes OPPKawartha Lakess impaired

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers