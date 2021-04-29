Lindsay, Ont., man charged with impaired driving on Hwy. 35: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple traffic complaints led to the arrest of a Lindsay, Ont., man for impaired driving on Wednesday evening.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers around 5 p.m. responded to “multiple” traffic complaints about a vehicle travelling erratically along on Hwy. 35 south of Lindsay.

An officer stopped the suspect vehicle on the highway near Lifford Road, about 20 kilometres south of Lindsay. The investigation led to the arrest of the driver.

Brad Clancy, 26, of Lindsay, was charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs).

The vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for seven days, OPP said.

Clancy was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on May 20.