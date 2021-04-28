Cobourg driver found ‘passed out’ in idling vehicle faces impaired, drug charges: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg man faces drug-impaired driving and drug possession charges following an incident last week.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 11 a.m. on Friday, an officer located a driver “passed out” behind the steering wheel of an idling vehicle on Myers Road in Hamilton Township, just north of Cobourg.

“Police had received reports that this vehicle was being driven erratically prior to police locating the vehicle,” OPP stated Wednesday.

The investigation determined the driver was under the influence of drugs and in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, crystal meth and other drugs.

Cory Keers, 35, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with:

Drug-impaired driving

Four counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking

Trafficking a Schedule 1 substance (crystal meth)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Obstructing a peace officer

Three counts of failure to comply with a release order other than to attend court.

The accused was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Sunday, OPP said.