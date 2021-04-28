Menu

Crime

Cobourg driver found ‘passed out’ in idling vehicle faces impaired, drug charges: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 11:46 am
Northumberland OPP say a Cobourg man faces drug-impaired driving and multiple drug possession charges after he was found asleep in an idling vehicle. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say a Cobourg man faces drug-impaired driving and multiple drug possession charges after he was found asleep in an idling vehicle. OPP

A Cobourg man faces drug-impaired driving and drug possession charges following an incident last week.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 11 a.m. on Friday, an officer located a driver “passed out” behind the steering wheel of an idling vehicle on Myers Road in Hamilton Township, just north of Cobourg.

“Police had received reports that this vehicle was being driven erratically prior to police locating the vehicle,” OPP stated Wednesday.

Read more: Keene man charged with drug-impaired driving following Peterborough crash

The investigation determined the driver was under the influence of drugs and in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, crystal meth and other drugs.

Cory Keers, 35, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with:

  • Drug-impaired driving
  • Four counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • Trafficking a Schedule 1 substance (crystal meth)
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Obstructing a peace officer
  • Three counts of failure to comply with a release order other than to attend court.

The accused was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Sunday, OPP said.

