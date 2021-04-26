Keene man charged with drug-impaired driving following Peterborough crash

Send this page to someone via email

A Keene, Ont., man is facing a drug-impaired driving charge after several incidents in Peterborough on Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., officers called to a collision at George Street North and Parkhill Road. Witnesses were concerned that one of the drivers was impaired, however, an investigation did not lead to grounds for an impaired charge.

Then around 2:30 p.m., officers received calls about about a vehicle being driven erratically and striking a hydro pole in the area of Eastgate Memorial Park on Ashburnham Drive.

Police determined the driver — one of the individuals involved in the earlier collision — was under the influence of drugs.

Gregory O’Donoghue, 38, of Keene was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by drugs.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 12, police said Monday.