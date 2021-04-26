Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Keene man charged with drug-impaired driving following Peterborough crash

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 26, 2021 3:27 pm
A Keene man was charged with drug-impaired driving following a collision in Peterborough on Saturday. View image in full screen
A Keene man was charged with drug-impaired driving following a collision in Peterborough on Saturday. Peterborough Police Service

A Keene, Ont., man is facing a drug-impaired driving charge after several incidents in Peterborough on Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., officers called to a collision at George Street North and Parkhill Road.  Witnesses were concerned that one of the drivers was impaired, however, an investigation did not lead to grounds for an impaired charge.

Read more: Norwood man charged with drug-impaired driving in Peterborough, breach of Reopening Ontario Act

Then around 2:30 p.m., officers received calls about about a vehicle being driven erratically and striking a hydro pole in the area of Eastgate Memorial Park on Ashburnham Drive.

Trending Stories

Police determined the driver — one of the individuals involved in the earlier collision — was under the influence of drugs.

Gregory O’Donoghue, 38, of Keene was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by drugs.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 12, police said Monday.

Click to play video: 'Pickup truck crashes into fire hydrant in Peterborough' Pickup truck crashes into fire hydrant in Peterborough
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough PoliceImpairedDrug Impaired DrivingPeterborough impairedParkhill RoadKeeneEastgate Memorial Park

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers