Manitoba’s latest COVID-19 deaths include 2 people in their 20s

Health officials in Manitoba say two of three new COVID-19 deaths announced Wednesday are connected to variants of concern, and the province’s latest victims include two people in their 20s.

The deceased individuals include a woman in her 20s from the Northern Health region, a man in his 20s from the Winnipeg Health region, and a woman in her 100s from the Southern Health region.

The death of the woman in her 100s has been linked to the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the United Kingdom, and the man from Winnipeg who died had been infected with a variant that has not yet been identified, health officials said in a provincial release.

Since the pandemic first began, 971 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, and six of those deaths have now been linked to a variant strain of the virus.

According to a provincial online database keeping track of variants of concern, 47 new variant cases were confirmed across the province Wednesday.

Since February Manitoba has now recorded 1,688 cases of variants of concern, and 656 of those cases remain active, according to provincial data.

The vast majority of Manitoba’s confirmed variant cases — 1,171 — have been the B.1.1.7 strain, but the province has also recorded 20 cases linked to the B.1.351 variant first found in South Africa, and nine cases of the P.1 variant, first identified in Brazil.

The remaining 488 variant cases found in Manitoba are as of yet unspecified, officials say.

Health officials also announced 189 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing Manitoba’s total case count to 38,211 after three previously announced cases were removed due to data corrections.

There are currently 2,206 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, according to provincial health data.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 134 people in hospital as a result of novel coronavirus and 30 patients in ICU connected to the virus, but health officials noted the numbers don’t include stats from the Prairie Mountain Health region due to issues with provincial data systems.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 7.5 per cent provincially and 8.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

