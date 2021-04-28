Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Manitoba’s latest COVID-19 deaths include 2 people in their 20s

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 2:23 pm
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during a COVID-19 update. The province announced three additional deaths and 189 new cases Wednesday. View image in full screen
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during a COVID-19 update. The province announced three additional deaths and 189 new cases Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Health officials in Manitoba say two of three new COVID-19 deaths announced Wednesday are connected to variants of concern, and the province’s latest victims include two people in their 20s.

The deceased individuals include a woman in her 20s from the Northern Health region, a man in his 20s from the Winnipeg Health region, and a woman in her 100s from the Southern Health region.

Read more: Consequences continue for attendees at Winnipeg weekend rally against COVID-19 restrictions

The death of the woman in her 100s has been linked to the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the United Kingdom, and the man from Winnipeg who died had been infected with a variant that has not yet been identified, health officials said in a provincial release.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the pandemic first began, 971 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, and six of those deaths have now been linked to a variant strain of the virus.

Click to play video: 'More vaccination hotspots in Manitoba' More vaccination hotspots in Manitoba
More vaccination hotspots in Manitoba

According to a provincial online database keeping track of variants of concern, 47 new variant cases were confirmed across the province Wednesday.

Since February Manitoba has now recorded 1,688 cases of variants of concern, and 656 of those cases remain active, according to provincial data.

Read more: Manitoba opens vaccination to all adults in more COVID-19 hot spots, including downtown Brandon

The vast majority of Manitoba’s confirmed variant cases — 1,171 — have been the B.1.1.7 strain, but the province has also recorded 20 cases linked to the B.1.351 variant first found in South Africa, and nine cases of the P.1 variant, first identified in Brazil.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The remaining 488 variant cases found in Manitoba are as of yet unspecified, officials say.

Health officials also announced 189 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing Manitoba’s total case count to 38,211 after three previously announced cases were removed due to data corrections.

There are currently 2,206 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, according to provincial health data.

Read more: Health officials report 218 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, no new deaths

As of Wednesday morning, there were 134 people in hospital as a result of novel coronavirus and 30 patients in ICU connected to the virus, but health officials noted the numbers don’t include stats from the Prairie Mountain Health region due to issues with provincial data systems.

Story continues below advertisement

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 7.5 per cent provincially and 8.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Manitoba outlines tighter COVID-19 restrictions, including ban on visits between households' Manitoba outlines tighter COVID-19 restrictions, including ban on visits between households
Manitoba outlines tighter COVID-19 restrictions, including ban on visits between households

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canadacoronavirus in manitobaCoronavirus in Winnipeg

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers