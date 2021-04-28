Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Food fight brewing in Steveston over food trucks

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 2:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Food fight brewing between food trucks and local restaurants in Steveston' Food fight brewing between food trucks and local restaurants in Steveston
Food trucks are among the many businesses hard hit by the pandemic but they are now running up against a new challenge in one Metro Vancouver community. A number of them were issued licenses to operate in Steveston but the city of Richmond is now asking them to leave. Ted Chernecki explains why and what the trucks plan to do.

Food trucks are among the many businesses that have been hard hit by the pandemic but they are now running up against new challenges in one Metro Vancouver community.

The City of Richmond is cancelling the licences of a pair of food trucks, Shameless Buns and Salty’s Lobster Shack, that have set up in Steveston on the weekends.

A number of local restaurants have filed complaints about the trucks.

Click to play video: 'With indoor dining ban, B.C. restaurants look to patio expansion to survive' With indoor dining ban, B.C. restaurants look to patio expansion to survive
With indoor dining ban, B.C. restaurants look to patio expansion to survive – Apr 14, 2021

The operators of Shameless Buns say most businesses in the area like having them there and only a few local merchants are using their influence with city council to revoke the licence.

Story continues below advertisement

“This Steveston mafia, as they call it, that likes to strong-arm and bully small businesses — the irony here is we’re all small businesses,” said Matt Brennan of Shameless Buns. “So why are there other small businesses bullying small businesses? Why can’t we all just work together?”

Trending Stories

The Steveston Merchants Association says the trucks don’t impact most restaurants, but they do compete against about a half-dozen grab-and-go food outlets.

Click to play video: 'Questions over safety of some temporary street patios' Questions over safety of some temporary street patios
Questions over safety of some temporary street patios – Apr 11, 2021

“Two of them are very upset,” said Jim Van Der Tas of the Steveston Merchants Association. “They’re at the point of, ‘I’m not sure if I’m going to make it and now you’re going to put a food truck right across the street from me.'”

Brick-and-mortar food outlets have to pay property taxes and utilities year-round while food truck owners pay no property taxes, although they do pay $250 a day to a private property owner for use of a parking lot.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Dangerous dining? Concerns raised over safety of some B.C. temporary patios

The City of Richmond says it is aware of a bylaw that prohibits sales on private land.

“The situation is pretty much unprecedented,” said Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie. “What’s the alternative? They shouldn’t have been given a business licence in the first place. They contravene the zoning bylaw and the other bylaws, and so we have to do something about it. It just isn’t fair to others.”

The owners of Shameless Buns say they will refuse to leave and will instead opt for a business licence review hearing next month where they can argue the case.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Malcolm BrodieShameless BunsRichmond Food TruckSteveston food truckSteveston food truck controversy

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers