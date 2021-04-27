Kingston Health Sciences Centre creates COVID-19 patient dashboard

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) has created an online tool to help people stay up to date with how many COVID-19 patients it is treating each day.

Over the last several months, Kingston hospitals have been accepting COVID-19 patients from other regions in the province whose intensive care units (ICUs) are overflowing.

As of Tuesday, there are 45 COVID-19 patients being treated by KHSC, 38 of whom are from out-of-region.

Since March 1, Kingston hospitals have taken in 93 patients from outside the region. KHSC says 59 of those patients were treated in local ICUs.

KHSC says 26 of these people are in ICUs and 19 are being treated in acute care.

According to KFL&A Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 83 active cases in the Kingston region, with three people in hospital, two people in ICUs and one person on a ventilator.

