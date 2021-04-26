Menu

Politics

David Eby tells inquiry about money laundering information gaps between B.C. organizations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2021 4:19 pm
British Columbia Attorney General David Eby listens during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 24, 2019. British Columbia's attorney general hopes an inquiry into money laundering will answer lingering questions about how the criminal activity flourished in the province and identify specific people who allowed it to happen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The cabinet minister who helped set in motion British Columbia’s money laundering inquiry says he was getting very different versions about suspicious cash at casinos from officials when he became the minister responsible for gaming in 2017.

Attorney General David Eby told the Cullen Commission that there were significant information gaps about suspicious cash at casinos during separate briefings with him from officials at the BC Lottery Corporation and the Gaming Policy Enforcement Branch.

Click to play video: 'Cullen Commission hears from former B.C. gaming minister' Cullen Commission hears from former B.C. gaming minister
Cullen Commission hears from former B.C. gaming minister

Eby testified officials at the lottery corporation told him anti-money laundering efforts were working at casinos, while top bureaucrats at the gaming regulator expressed serious concerns about large amounts of suspicious cash at gaming outlets connected to organized crime.

He said after the briefings he concluded the casino issue was significant and there was a gap between the lottery corporation and the gaming branch that needed to be addressed.

Click to play video: 'Former Premier Christy Clark kicks off series of marquee witnesses at B.C. money laundering inquiry' Former Premier Christy Clark kicks off series of marquee witnesses at B.C. money laundering inquiry
Former Premier Christy Clark kicks off series of marquee witnesses at B.C. money laundering inquiry

The New Democrat government called the inquiry in May 2019 after three reports revealed B.C.’s gaming, real estate and luxury vehicle sectors were being used to launder money from crime.

READ MORE: Former minister tells inquiry money laundering on B.C. radar, but so were guns, gangs

Eby, who is no longer the minister responsible for gaming, is one of several current and former politicians to testify before the commission this month.

