Health

COVID-19: Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph expects 51K doses of Pfizer vaccine by end of May

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 26, 2021 4:38 pm
Health-care workers in Ontario hospitals have temporary provisions under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act to provide patient care services outside their regular scope of practice. As Katherine Ward reports, some say there are concerns, even though the measure is meant to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says it expects to receive 51,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May.

In a statement on Monday, the health unit said the province has projected that the region will receive 44,460 doses in May on top of the 7,020 expected this week.

“This is tremendous news,” said medical officer of health, Dr. Nicola Mercer.

“Our local vaccination program has the capacity to increase volumes at a moment’s notice once we receive increased supply of the vaccine.”

As of Monday, 87,304 residents are considered vaccinated in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, having received one dose of the vaccine.

Another 60,000 residents are currently pre-registered for a vaccine appointment.

Public health said if the shipments from Pfizer arrive as expected, most people who are pre-registered will receive a vaccination by the end of May.

“By the end of May, this infusion of vaccines should allow us to reach and vaccinate more than 50 per cent of the eligible population of the region,” Mercer said.

“That’s tremendous progress in a very short time. But, in order to end this pandemic, we must continue to strive toward meeting and surpassing the goal of 75 per cent of eligible residents vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Ontario requests feds for possible military, Red Cross assistance amid increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations

Mercer added that the higher the number of people vaccinated, the faster things can get back to normal.

Those who have not pre-registered for a vaccine are urged to do so.

More information on how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph can be found on public health’s website.

