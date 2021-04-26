Trent Hills woman dies following UTV crash near Campbellford: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman died following a utility terrain vehicle crash northeast of Campbellford on Sunday evening.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 5:20 p.m., officers and other emergency personnel responded to a crash involving a single UTV at a private residence on Crowe River Road, north of Pethericks Corners, in the Municipality of Trent Hills, about 11 kilometres northeast of Campbellford.

Police say a 57-year-old woman from Trent Hills was transported to Campbellford Memorial Hospital where she subsequently was pronounced dead.

OPP continue to investigate the cause of the crash. A post-mortem examination will be conducted Monday at the Ontario Coroner’s Office in Kingston.

The identity of the victim was not released.

