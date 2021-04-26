Menu

Traffic

Trent Hills woman dies following UTV crash near Campbellford: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Northumberland OPP say a woman died following an UTV crash near Campbellford on Sunday. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say a woman died following an UTV crash near Campbellford on Sunday. Don Mitchell / Global News

A woman died following a utility terrain vehicle crash northeast of Campbellford on Sunday evening.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 5:20 p.m., officers and other emergency personnel responded to a crash involving a single UTV at a private residence on Crowe River Road, north of Pethericks Corners, in the Municipality of Trent Hills, about 11 kilometres northeast of Campbellford.

Read more: Peterborough motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injures in collision near Bancroft: OPP

Police say a 57-year-old woman from Trent Hills was transported to Campbellford Memorial Hospital where she subsequently was pronounced dead.

Trending Stories

OPP continue to investigate the cause of the crash. A post-mortem examination will be conducted Monday at the Ontario Coroner’s Office in Kingston.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Click to play video: 'ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads' ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads
ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads – Apr 5, 2021
