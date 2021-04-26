Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Weekly survey: How optimistic are you about concerts returning by the fall?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted April 26, 2021 8:34 am
A photo of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at a Toronto pharmacy on March 29, 2021. View image in full screen
A photo of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at a Toronto pharmacy on March 29, 2021. Provided / Government of Ontario
Over the weekend, 50,000 people piled into a stadium in New Zealand to see five acts play live. Few masks were evident because the country has COVID-19 under control. We should be so fortunate.We are making progress, however. People are getting vaccinated, but the demand far outstrips the supply. Protestors, anti-vaxxers, confusing vaccination rollouts, and overblown worries about side effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine aren’t helping, either. (Sidebar: It was reported that with 1.1 million AZ vaccines given, there have been four people reporting blood clot complications. I like those odds.)Still, though, we have a long way to go, evidenced by this year’s cancellation of both Osheaga and the Ottawa Blues Festival. How do you feel about this? Are you optimistic that we can get back to going to gigs in the fall? Do you believe that this is a pipe dream? Maybe you’re unsure. Or maybe it doesn’t matter because you’re going anywhere until this pandemic is stamped out?
Advertisement
© 2021 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CanadaNew ZealandVaccinationsSurveyConcertsfestivals

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers