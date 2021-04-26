Weekly survey: How optimistic are you about concerts returning by the fall?

Over the weekend, 50,000 people piled into a stadium in New Zealand to see five acts play live. Few masks were evident because the country has COVID-19 under control. We should be so fortunate.We are making progress, however. People are getting vaccinated, but the demand far outstrips the supply. Protestors, anti-vaxxers, confusing vaccination rollouts, and overblown worries about side effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine aren’t helping, either. (Sidebar: It was reported that with 1.1 million AZ vaccines given, there have been four people reporting blood clot complications. I like those odds.)Still, though, we have a long way to go, evidenced by this year’s cancellation of both Osheaga and the Ottawa Blues Festival. How do you feel about this? Are you optimistic that we can get back to going to gigs in the fall? Do you believe that this is a pipe dream? Maybe you’re unsure. Or maybe it doesn’t matter because you’re going anywhere until this pandemic is stamped out?
Let's check again: Do you think Canadians will be able to go to concerts again in the fall in a post-COVID world?— Alan Cross (@alancross) April 26, 2021
