Stabbing on Vancouver’s west side leaves teen in critical condition

A teenager is in critical condition after a stabbing in a park on Vancouver’s west side.

Vancouver police said it happened just after 2 p.m., during a “fight between a group of young people” in Almond Park, near Alma and West 12th Avenue.

Police say the victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

One person has also been arrested.

Police weren’t able to immediately provide any additional information.

