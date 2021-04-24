Menu

Crime

Stabbing on Vancouver’s west side leaves teen in critical condition

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 24, 2021 7:58 pm
Vancouver police are investigating a stabbing that left a teenager in critical condition on Saturday afternoon. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are investigating a stabbing that left a teenager in critical condition on Saturday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A teenager is in critical condition after a stabbing in a park on Vancouver’s west side.

Vancouver police said it happened just after 2 p.m., during a “fight between a group of young people” in Almond Park, near Alma and West 12th Avenue.

Police say the victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

One person has also been arrested.

Police weren’t able to immediately provide any additional information.

Vancouvervancouver policeVancouver crimeVancouver stabbingTeen Stabbed.teen in critical conditionvancouver teen stabbed

