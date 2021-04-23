Guelph reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 317

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising the local case count to 3,801 during the pandemic.

Active cases fell by 22 from the previous day to 317 with another 44 people recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city’s resolved case count is at 3,447 and its COVID-19 death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

Public health’s online portal shows the majority (177) of the currently active cases were attributed to close contact and total cases are mostly in the 20-to-39 age group.

In Wellington County, 16 new cases are being reported Friday as the case count there reaches 1,321.

The number of active cases in the county has fallen by one from the previous day to 94, with another 17 people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,192.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged, with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

The case rate for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health is at 142.6 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 6.1 per cent.

There are 23 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including six in intensive care.

WDG Public Health has administered 90,435 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is an increase of 2,770 doses over what was reported on Thursday.

Public health also reports that 83,122 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which represents 32.6 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone over the age of 16 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

