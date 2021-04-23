Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

American Indigenous man’s right to hunt in Canada affirmed by Supreme Court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2021 11:28 am
Canada's Supreme Court ruled that an American Indigenous man has a constitutionally protected right to hunt in B.C. given his people's historic ties to the region. View image in full screen
Canada's Supreme Court ruled that an American Indigenous man has a constitutionally protected right to hunt in B.C. given his people's historic ties to the region. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada says an American Indigenous man has a constitutionally protected right to hunt in British Columbia given his people’s historic ties to the region.

The decision today comes in the case of Richard Lee Desautel, a U.S. citizen who was charged with hunting without a licence after shooting an elk near Castlegar, B.C.

Click to play video: 'Indigenous groups claim Alberta’s ‘RAPID Response’ policing could violate first nation sovereignty' Indigenous groups claim Alberta’s ‘RAPID Response’ policing could violate first nation sovereignty
Indigenous groups claim Alberta’s ‘RAPID Response’ policing could violate first nation sovereignty – Apr 1, 2021

Desautel defended his actions on the basis he had an Aboriginal right to hunt protected by section 35(1) of Canada’s Constitution Act.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Desautel is a member of the Lakes Tribe of the Colville Confederated Tribes of Washington state, a successor of the Sinixt people, whose ancestral territory extended into B.C.

Read more: Mi’kmaw fisher argues feds becoming more aggressive in seizures of Indigenous gear

The trial judge found the sections of B.C.’s Wildlife Act under which Desautel was charged had infringed his constitutional right to hunt in the province.

The decision was upheld by the B.C. Supreme Court and the province’s Court of Appeal, prompting the Crown to take its case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Supreme Court Of CanadaSCOCB.C. Supreme CourtCastlegar BCCanada's Constitution ActRichard Lee DesautelUS Indigenous man BC hunting decisionUS Indigenous man Canada hunting decision

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers