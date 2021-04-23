Menu

Health

COVID-19: Peel, Toronto could begin workplace closures to control outbreaks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Toronto, Peel Region order workplaces with 5+ COVID-19 cases to close' Toronto, Peel Region order workplaces with 5+ COVID-19 cases to close
WATCH ABOVE: Workplace outbreaks are partially behind Ontario's COVID-19 surge. As Eric Sorensen reports, some regions are not waiting for the province to take action, as calls grow for the government to adopt a paid sick leave program for essential workers.

Toronto and Peel Region could begin to order the temporary closure of some businesses today to control workplace COVID-19 outbreaks.

The orders from the top doctors in both regions were expected to come into effect today, a measure they both said was designed to protect tens of thousands of essential workers from the virus.

Read more: Peel Region, Toronto order businesses with 5 or more COVID-19 cases to close for 10 days

Both regions said the orders would close businesses with recent outbreaks of five or more linked cases in the past two weeks.

The shutdowns will last for 10 days and workers will have to self-isolate during that time.

Read more: Amazon, Maple Leaf Foods, Maple Lodge Farms in Peel Region to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Story continues below advertisement

Peel Region says it will post the names of the businesses closed under the order.

Public health experts and labour groups have called on the province to narrow the list of essential businesses permitted to remain open as virus cases surge.

Meanwhile, Mayor John Tory announced Friday morning that Toronto surpassed more than a million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the city. He said more than 26,000 were given Thursday for a total of 1,004,339.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
