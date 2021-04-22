Soccer season set to begin in Manitoba, but no spectators allowed

Soccer season is almost upon us, but if you’re looking to take in a game in Manitoba this summer, you’ll be out of luck.
The Manitoba Soccer Association (MSA) announced new guidelines Wednesday, banning spectators on the sidelines at any youth or senior practices, exhibitions, or league games.
The sport’s governing body in the province said refs will only start games when there are no spectators — with coaches expected to help the refs remove spectators if necessary.
For mini soccer players (ages 3-8) a parent will be allowed to attend, but must participate on the field with the player.
Trending Stories
Leagues can start exhibition games immediately, with the outdoor competitive season beginning May 1.
From Soccer Star to Football Phenom
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments