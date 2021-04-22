Stu Harrison of Peterborough named Easter Seals Canada national volunteer award winner for Ontario

Peterborough resident Stu Harrison has been recognized for his decades of service as he has been named Easter Seals Canada 2021 National Volunteer Award winner for Ontario.

Harrison has volunteered with the Easter Seals Ontario Telethon in Peterborough for more than 43 years and continues his support. He was one of eight “exceptional” volunteers recognized by Easter Seals Canada during National Volunteer Week who “have dedicated their time and skills to help make Canada a more inclusive society for people of all abilities.”

Coralie Jacobs, manager of development for Easter Seals Ontario’s eastern region, says Harrison is the “centre stage” host of the annual Peterborough telethon and is respected by the set crew, “adored” by donors and above all, “very much loved by Easter Seals kids.”

“Their faces light up with huge smiles when they see that Stu is there,” she said.

“The kids and families also enjoy catching up with Stu, as he is a familiar face each year. Stu has watched many of the kids grow into amazing young adults. You can clearly see the connections and relationships that have been forged over the years and the mutual admiration on set each year. Because of his personable and kind ways, Stu is well respected by all the members of our Telethon Committee.

“Stu never fails to offer his wisdom, experience and good humour. He challenges us to do better, to raise the bar, to be different, and to pause to make the smartest decisions. Stu is genuinely unaware of just how much he is valued by the people around him, and it’s one of the things that make him so invaluable.”

Harrison began his involvement with Easter Seals in 1978 while working at CHEX radio as announces read pledges. He eventually joined the hosting team and considered it an “annual honour.”

“While I really enjoy the committee work leading up to the annual telethon, the most important element for me is a sincere commitment to telling the story properly,” he said. “I learned early on that it takes a lot for a young child and their family to put themselves forward as an ambassador. Public appearances, telethons, making speeches, all involve the reality that you are asking for help, and that’s not easy. I see my role as getting to know the families and telling their story in a way that they are comfortable with.”

"The icing on the cake is watching the kids grow up and find their way in life," he said.

Harrison, who is the CEO of the Peterborough Chamber of Commerce, says his national award honours the Easter Seals children.

“It’s about the kids, it’s about their stories,” he said.

Due to the pandemic, the 2021 Easter Seals Telethon was rescheduled from April and will now broadcast live in Peterborough on Sunday, June 13, on YourTV and on Global Peterborough from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telethon celebrates success stories, showcases Easter Seals kids and their families, recognizes donors and sponsors, and raises funds for children and youth with physical disabilities to purchase essential mobility and accessibility equipment, online virtual camp programming, public awareness and information resources, and fully accessible summer camp opportunities at its two properties — Camp Merrywood and Camp Woodeden.

Donations can be made online at www.easterseals.org/peterborough-telethon

