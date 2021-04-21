Man who barricaded himself inside apartment taken into custody: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

A tense situation in the lower city has been resolved after Hamilton police responded to reports of a barricaded person early Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Hamilton police says they were called to the area of Barton Street East and Sherman Avenue North at around 4:40 a.m. about a man in his late 40s who was wanted on outstanding charges for a separate earlier incident.

According to police, the man then barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Hamilton Police are dealing with a barricaded person in the area of Barton St E and Sherman Av N. The safety of everyone involved and the public is our primary concern, as such we ask for your patience as we work through this. Road closed at Barton St E at Sherman Av/Kinrade Av — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 21, 2021

The building was evacuated and roads were closed in the area for several hours while police called in crisis negotiators, mental health workers, and other emergency responders to help resolve the situation.

Just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, police tweeted that the situation had been successfully resolved.

The man was taken to hospital for a mental and physical assessment, but police say no one was injured during the incident.

He’s facing multiple criminal charges, including a dangerous weapons offense, mischief under $5,000, failing to comply with a release order, failing to comply with probation, and assaulting a peace officer.

Police say the charges relate to the barricading incident, as well as earlier incidents, and the investigation is ongoing.