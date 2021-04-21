Menu

Crime

Man who barricaded himself inside apartment taken into custody: Hamilton police

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted April 21, 2021 4:48 pm
A man in his late 40s is in custody after Hamilton police responded to calls of a barricaded person in the area of Barton Street and Sherman Avenue early Wednesday. View image in full screen
A man in his late 40s is in custody after Hamilton police responded to calls of a barricaded person in the area of Barton Street and Sherman Avenue early Wednesday. Don Mitchell / Global News

A tense situation in the lower city has been resolved after Hamilton police responded to reports of a barricaded person early Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Hamilton police says they were called to the area of Barton Street East and Sherman Avenue North at around 4:40 a.m. about a man in his late 40s who was wanted on outstanding charges for a separate earlier incident.

According to police, the man then barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Story continues below advertisement

The building was evacuated and roads were closed in the area for several hours while police called in crisis negotiators, mental health workers, and other emergency responders to help resolve the situation.

Just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, police tweeted that the situation had been successfully resolved.

Read more: Police estimate $1M in damages tied to house explosion on Hamilton’s west Mountain

The man was taken to hospital for a mental and physical assessment, but police say no one was injured during the incident.

He’s facing multiple criminal charges, including a dangerous weapons offense, mischief under $5,000, failing to comply with a release order, failing to comply with probation, and assaulting a peace officer.

Police say the charges relate to the barricading incident, as well as earlier incidents, and the investigation is ongoing.

