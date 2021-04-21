Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Alberta court asked to step in as SanLing Energy warns it intends to stop operating by April 30

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2021 3:53 pm
FILE: Pumpjacks pump crude oil near Halkirk, Alta., on June 20, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal. View image in full screen
FILE: Pumpjacks pump crude oil near Halkirk, Alta., on June 20, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal. Larry MacDougal, The Canadian Press

The Alberta Energy Regulator says troubled oil and gas producer SanLing Energy Ltd. has warned it will cease operations as of April 30.

It says the Orphan Well Association has therefore applied to the Court of Queen’s Bench to have a receiver assume control of SanLing’s assets.

In March, the AER said it was suspending licences for thousands of wells and pipelines after private Calgary-based SanLing failed to bring its operations into regulatory compliance.

Read more: Alberta Energy Regulator suspends company’s operations for well, pipeline non-compliance

It ordered the company to suspend its 2,266 wells, 227 facilities and 2,170 pipelines, which were producing about 4,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day, primarily dry natural gas.

It said the company owed about $67 million in security to the AER for its assets’ end-of-life obligations and had previously been warned because of a poor compliance record and its outstanding security issues.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta Energy Regulator orders takeover of Mojek Resources’ wells, pipelines, facilities

The AER says the receiver is to help sell SanLing’s inventory to responsible parties. Any remaining assets will be assigned to the industry-backed OWA for closure.

“Albertans know that times are tough and our province’s energy industry is struggling,” said OWA director Lars DePauw in a news release.

‘In these times, sometimes companies fail. When this happens, the Orphan Well Association is here to ensure the problems these companies are experiencing don’t become a problem for Albertans.”

Click to play video: 'Inactive oil and gas wells in Alberta: Part 1' Inactive oil and gas wells in Alberta: Part 1
Inactive oil and gas wells in Alberta: Part 1 – Dec 16, 2020
Related News
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta OilOil and GasAlberta oil and gasCourt of Queen's BenchAlberta Energy RegulatorAEROrphan wellsAlberta Court of Queen's BenchOrphan Well AssociationOrphaned wellsAlberta Orphan Well AssociationSanLing EnergySanLingSanLing Energy Alberta

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers