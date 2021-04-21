Menu

Crime

More charges for Guelph woman accused in puppy scam, theft from elderly neighbour: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 21, 2021 3:53 pm
A Guelph police officer's shoulder patch. View image in full screen
A Guelph police officer's shoulder patch. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a woman already arrested in connection with a puppy scam and two break-ins at her elderly neighbour’s apartment has been charged after a taxi driver was ripped off.

A taxi was called on April 1 to a west-end address but after the ride, the woman told the driver she could not pay and ran away, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Read more: Guelph woman charged in puppy scam also stole from elderly neighbour, police say

The service added that the driver also noticed her wallet with cash and bank cards were missing, and later used to buy lottery tickets and cigarettes at a convenience store.

A 27-year-old woman was charged on Tuesday with theft and fraud charges while she was already in custody in connection with the break-ins at her neighbour’s apartment and the puppy scam.

Police said the elderly victim returned to her apartment in late January after several days in the hospital due to a fall, only to discover her home had been ransacked.

Her TV and wallet were missing and more than $400 was later charged to her credit cards, police said.

The victim’s wallet was stolen again during another break-in on March 7 while she slept and police said another $700 was later charged to her credit cards.

The suspect was arrested on April 8 and police later laid charges against her in a puppy scam investigation.

Read more: Toronto woman accused of holding $93K of stolen money in her bank account, Guelph police say

Police said a Burlington woman sent $1,000 after reading an online ad for Boston terrier puppies only to have the seller break off communication.

The accused has not been identified by Guelph police and will make a court appearance on July 27.

Guelph PoliceGuelph NewsBreak InGuelph crimePuppy ScamGuelph Thefttaxi fraud

