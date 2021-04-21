Barrie mayor receives AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as pharmacies offer immunizations to those 40+

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a local pharmacy as some pharmacies in the region continue to offer coronavirus immunizations to people who are age 40-plus.

Lehman was inoculated at PureHealth Pharmacy in Barrie, one of 14 pharmacies offering AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccinations in the city.

“AZ is safe and the process was easy and comfortable,” Lehman said in a tweet Monday evening.

Got my AstraZeneca shot today at PureHealth pharmacy at PureHealth pharmacy @teamrvh. AZ is safe and the process was easy and comfortable. Shot song: I Want to Break Free, Queen. Not gonna lie, I played it loud. pic.twitter.com/d8g4316fYs — Jeff Lehman (@Mayor_Jeff) April 20, 2021

On Tuesday, pharmacies in Ontario started immunizing people aged 40-plus. Previously, pharmacies across the province were only immunizing people aged 55-plus with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Currently, there are 14 pharmacies in Barrie that offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to those aged 40-plus. This includes:

Costco Pharmacy at 41 Maple View Dr. E.

Drugstore Pharmacy at 620 Yonge St.

Loblaw Pharmacy at 472 Bayfield St.

Prohealth Pharmacy at 480 Mapleton Ave., Unit 5

PureHealth Pharmacy at 201 Georgian Dr.

Rexall at 353 Duckworth St.

Rexall at 320 Bayfield St.

Rexall Pharma Plus at 567 Essa Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 509 Bayfield St., Unit C2

Shoppers Drug Mart at 524 Bayfield St. N.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 420 Essa Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 165 Wellington St. W.

Springwater Pharmacy at 1017 Carson Rd.

Walmart Pharmacy at 450 Bayfield St.

