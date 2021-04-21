London Transit Commission reports COVID-19 cases among several employees

Send this page to someone via email

The London Transit Commission says several employees have been sent home to isolate and recover after they tested positive for COVID-19.

General manager Kelly Paleczny says the cases began popping up late last week with the latest arriving early this week.

As of Wednesday, Paleczny says seven employees have tested positive for the virus.

Read more: LTC ramping up bus frequency as part of 2021 service plan

“Based on the information that we have, that we’ve gathered from employees, we don’t see any evidence that any of the cases are linked to one another,” Paleczny said, adding that she is not able to reveal where the employees worked.

“I can’t just because it’s such a small number. If I name departments, individuals will be identified.”

Story continues below advertisement

Paleczny says the infections have not had any impact on service levels for local transit. The LTC is working with the Middlesex-London Health Unit in relation to the cases.

The news comes as the LTC made it mandatory for its drivers to wear masks at all times while on buses, including when they are behind plexglass barriers.

Paleczny says the protocol change is not related to the recent infections, but rather comes in response to a surge in cases throughout the community.

Global News has reached out to the Amalgamated Transit Union Division 741 who represents LTC drivers and they did not respond.

2:04 Overcrowding Toronto buses raise COVID-19 variant concerns among transit users, drivers Overcrowding Toronto buses raise COVID-19 variant concerns among transit users, drivers