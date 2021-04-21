K9 dog Isaac locates, bites break-and-enter suspect at Peterborough building under construction

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing break and enter charges after an incident early Wednesday.

Peterborough Police Service officers around 1 a.m. were called to a building under construction on George Street North after security reported an unknown person inside.

Police service dog Isaac located a man on the upper floor. The canine “conducted a bite” on the man’s shoulder after he allegedly “lashed out” at the dog, police said.

The man was arrested and first assessed by EMS at the scene and then released into police custody.

Ernest Rak, 51, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence and failing to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 20.