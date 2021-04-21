Menu

Crime

K9 dog Isaac locates, bites break-and-enter suspect at Peterborough building under construction

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 21, 2021 10:31 am
Isaac, a service dog with Peterborough Police Service, located a break-and-enter suspect early Wednesday. View image in full screen
Isaac, a service dog with Peterborough Police Service, located a break-and-enter suspect early Wednesday. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing break and enter charges after an incident early Wednesday.

Peterborough Police Service officers around 1 a.m. were called to a building under construction on George Street North after security reported an unknown person inside.

Read more: Peterborough police say man punches officer, gets bit by K9 dog, and defecates in cruiser

Police service dog Isaac located a man on the upper floor. The canine “conducted a bite” on the man’s shoulder after he allegedly “lashed out” at the dog, police said.

The man was arrested and first assessed by EMS at the scene and then released into police custody.

Ernest Rak, 51, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence and failing to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 20.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break And EnterPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeBreak InGeorge StreetK9Police Service Dogisaac

